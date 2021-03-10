ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says Akkuyu nuclear plant in Turkey to start working in 2023

  • The $20 billion project to build four reactors on the Mediterranean province of Mersin is one of the largest nuclear new-build projects worldwide, and will allow Turkey to join the small club of nations with civil nuclear energy.
  • "Our goal is to work with zero emissions while producing energy and add nuclear energy that never harms the environment to our energy basket," Erdogan said via video link.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

MOSCOW/ANKARA: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Akkuyu nuclear plant in Turkey was scheduled to start working in 2023.

Putin was speaking during a video link with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a foundation-laying ceremony for the third reactor of the plant, which is being built by Russian nuclear conglomerate Rosatom.

The $20 billion project to build four reactors on the Mediterranean province of Mersin is one of the largest nuclear new-build projects worldwide, and will allow Turkey to join the small club of nations with civil nuclear energy.

"Our goal is to work with zero emissions while producing energy and add nuclear energy that never harms the environment to our energy basket," Erdogan said via video link.

"Realising the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will provide serious contributions to Turkey's energy security and strengthen its economy," he said.

Rosatom is under pressure to complete at least the first of the four reactors by 2023, the centenary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic, which the firm has called a "challenging" task.

Turkey, which relies on imports for most of its energy needs, wants to reduce its dependence on gas, which mainly comes from Russia. Last year, Erdogan announced the discovery of a 405 billion cubic metre natural gas field in the Black Sea.

Tayyip Erdogan Vladimir Putin Akkuyu nuclear plant Turkey's nuclear plant

Putin says Akkuyu nuclear plant in Turkey to start working in 2023

ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-polls to April 10

Surge in COVID cases: Educational institutions in various Punjab cities to remain closed for two weeks

Indian police seize PIA balloon in IIOJK

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters