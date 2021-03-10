Putin says Akkuyu nuclear plant in Turkey to start working in 2023

MOSCOW/ANKARA: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Akkuyu nuclear plant in Turkey was scheduled to start working in 2023.

Putin was speaking during a video link with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a foundation-laying ceremony for the third reactor of the plant, which is being built by Russian nuclear conglomerate Rosatom.

The $20 billion project to build four reactors on the Mediterranean province of Mersin is one of the largest nuclear new-build projects worldwide, and will allow Turkey to join the small club of nations with civil nuclear energy.

"Our goal is to work with zero emissions while producing energy and add nuclear energy that never harms the environment to our energy basket," Erdogan said via video link.

"Realising the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will provide serious contributions to Turkey's energy security and strengthen its economy," he said.

Rosatom is under pressure to complete at least the first of the four reactors by 2023, the centenary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic, which the firm has called a "challenging" task.

Turkey, which relies on imports for most of its energy needs, wants to reduce its dependence on gas, which mainly comes from Russia. Last year, Erdogan announced the discovery of a 405 billion cubic metre natural gas field in the Black Sea.