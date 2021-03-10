ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Egypt's headline inflation quickens to 4.5pc in February

  • The increase comes after the headline indicator had fallen for two consecutive months from 5.7% in November 2020.
  • Egypt's core inflation, which strips out volatile items like food, was 3.645% in February, little changed from 3.637% in January.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

CAIRO: Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.5% in February from 4.3% in January, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.

The increase comes after the headline indicator had fallen for two consecutive months from 5.7% in November 2020.

Month on month, urban inflation was 0.2 percent last month, the agency said.

The increase was due to rises in the prices of tobacco products and utilities.

The overall acceleration came despite a 0.5% year-on-year drop in food and beverage prices, driven by the prices of potatoes, tomatoes, and fish, CAPMAS said.

Egypt's core inflation, which strips out volatile items like food, was 3.645% in February, little changed from 3.637% in January.

Egypt's central bank set an inflation target of 5%-9% in December, and kept its key interest rates on hold at its last monetary policy meeting on Feb. 4.

"While there remains sufficient room to accommodate another 100bps cut in policy rates, we expect policy makers, including the Central Bank of Egypt, to be wary of upcoming cost-push inflationary pressures on account of the recent increase in international commodity benchmarks," including oil and food commodities, said Allen Sandeep, head of research at Naeem Brokerage.

Egypt's tourism sector Egypt's economy CAPMAS Egypt's central bank Egypt's inflation Egypt's GDP

Egypt's headline inflation quickens to 4.5pc in February

ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-polls to April 10

Surge in COVID cases: Educational institutions in various Punjab cities to remain closed for two weeks

Indian police seize PIA balloon in IIOJK

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters