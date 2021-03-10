Pakistan's geography is very suitable for generation of solar energy: Advisor

KARACHI: Advisor to Sindh chief minister for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that solar energy was being used all over the world to deal with the energy crisis and by the grace of Allah Almighty Pakistan's geographical location very suitable for the purpose.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 30 KW Solar Energy Unit at Karachi University (KU), said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that not only problems were being identified in KU but also solutions to these problems were being sought out.Now the number of students studying in Karachi University was continuously increasing, he added.

He said that KU’s administration has increased its own resources and now KU was running new and welfare projects under public-private partnership.

He also said that he was grateful to the KU Alumni which was still cooperating with Karachi and the University.

He said that we should not cry for resources but also find solutions to these problems now like Karachi University, everyone should follow the "Clean and Green" project and we should expand this revolutionary project like Karachi University Alumni gave this project to the university.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also handed over scholarship cheques to two the students in connection with the scholarships sponsored by him.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Dean of Faculties of Karachi University and Chairman of all departments besides other members of the varsity were also present on the occasion.