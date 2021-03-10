Anti-polio drive start from 28th

SUKKUR: A five-day anti-polio campaign in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and other districts of the northern Sindh to administrator anti-polio drops to children would start here from March 28.

In this connection, the Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has directed the authorities concerned in the respective districts of the Sukkur division to provide security to the anti-polio workers.

He said that negligence on part of vaccination teams would no be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken against the officials concerned.

He said the plan formulated in this regard by health department should be implemented in letter and spirit to meet the target.

He further said strict monitoring of the campaign should be conducted and work of all the mobile teams should be checked properly.