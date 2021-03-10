ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
Ukraine grain exports down 21.5pc so far in 2020/21 season

Reuters 10 Mar 2021

KYIV: Ukraine's grain exports have fallen by around 21.5% to 32.9 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, economy ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Traders sold 13.85 million tonnes of wheat, 14.53 million tonnes of corn and 3.97 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.

Exporting 13.85 million tonnes of wheat, traders have used more than 79% of the total export quota of 17.5 million tonnes imposed for the whole 2020/21 July-June season.

Ukraine is among the largest global grain exporters, selling about 57 million tonnes to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.

Exports could decline to 45.4 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a smaller harvest, the government has said.

