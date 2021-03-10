Markets
Nigerian exchange wins approval for public listing
- The exchange began changing its ownership structure from a mutual company of stockbrokers in 2017, adding new shareholders in a process known as "demutualisation".
10 Mar 2021
LAGOS: The Nigerian stock exchange said on Wednesday it has won regulatory approval paving way for a public listing of its shares.
The exchange began changing its ownership structure from a mutual company of stockbrokers in 2017, adding new shareholders in a process known as "demutualisation".
ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification
Nigerian exchange wins approval for public listing
ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-polls to April 10
Surge in COVID cases: Educational institutions in various Punjab cities to remain closed for two weeks
Indian police seize PIA balloon in IIOJK
Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance
PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg
Vaccination for elderly to begin today
FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect
Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims
SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament
Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon
Read more stories
Comments