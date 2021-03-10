Business & Finance
Bayer predicts mid-term earnings growth on agriculture, consumer health
- The agriculture and pharmaceuticals group said in a statement it was aiming for core earnings per share of between 7 euros ($8.3) and 7.50 euros by 2024, up from 6.39 euros in 2020.
10 Mar 2021
FRANKFURT: Germany's Bayer on Wednesday pledged to boost adjusted earnings growth until 2024, helped by the launch of digital farming services, soy seeds and consumer health products.
The agriculture and pharmaceuticals group said in a statement it was aiming for core earnings per share of between 7 euros ($8.3) and 7.50 euros by 2024, up from 6.39 euros in 2020.
ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification
Bayer predicts mid-term earnings growth on agriculture, consumer health
ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-polls to April 10
Surge in COVID cases: Educational institutions in various Punjab cities to remain closed for two weeks
Indian police seize PIA balloon in IIOJK
Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance
PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg
Vaccination for elderly to begin today
FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect
Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims
SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament
Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon
Read more stories
Comments