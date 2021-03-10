Pakistan
PTI to utilize all legal options for victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate: Shibli
- The Minister said the PTI will utilize all political, democratic and legal options for victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate.
10 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the opposition is harming democracy by using illegal and immoral tactics, including sale and purchase of votes.
In a tweet on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a strong commitment of fighting against immoral and undemocratic tactics.
The Minister said the PTI will utilize all political, democratic and legal options for victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate.
