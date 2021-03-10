ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Italy's Snam inks deal to develop LNG plants for transport, industry

  • Europe's biggest gas transporter said it had agreed with Italian industrial gas group SIAD to develop small- and medium-sized LNG plants for third parties on a global scale.
  • With this deal, Snam enters liquefaction infrastructure, a sector that will be a key enabler for sustainable mobility by road, rail and potentially sea, and decarbonising other energy uses.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

MILAN: Italy's Snam signed a deal on Wednesday to develop liquefied natural gas plants to provide alternative fuel for transport and industry as part of its energy transition drive.

Europe's biggest gas transporter said it had agreed with Italian industrial gas group SIAD to develop small- and medium-sized LNG plants for third parties on a global scale.

The new technology that will be used to liquefy natural gas and biogas will cut costs by up to 30% compared to traditional plants, the two companies said.

"With this deal, Snam enters liquefaction infrastructure, a sector that will be a key enabler for sustainable mobility by road, rail and potentially sea, and decarbonising other energy uses," Snam CEO Marco Alvera said.

Snam, which makes most of its revenue from gas transport in Italy, has pledged to spend more on new green business lines to position itself for an industry-wide transition to cleaner energy.

The aim of the deal with SIAD is to help develop the supply chain for the use of LNG as fuel to power heavy transport like trucks as well as energy-intensive industries.

Some countries round the world are investing in LNG infrastructure, including fuelling stations along roads, as a way of cutting the use of polluting diesel fuel.

In Italy, the number of LNG-powered trucks has surged in the past 5 years to around 3,000 from 100 and filling stations are today around 90.

Snam said a first 50,000-ton-per-year pilot project would be launched this year in southern Italy, which it will operate.

Italy's Snam LNG plants energy transition drive industrial gas group SIAD

Italy's Snam inks deal to develop LNG plants for transport, industry

ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-polls to April 10

Surge in COVID cases: Educational institutions in various Punjab cities to remain closed for two weeks

Indian police seize PIA balloon in IIOJK

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters