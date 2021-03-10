Pakistan
Pakistan reports 1,786 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths over last 24 hours
- 565,216 people have so far recovered from the disease.
10 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Forty-three more deaths and 1,786 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country over the last twenty-four hours.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 565,216 people have so far recovered from the disease.
