Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to promote bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov here Wednesday.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation in various areas and regional as well as global issues.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy cordial ties based on religion, history and cultural harmony that provide a sound foundation for enhancement of multifaceted cooperation.

He said the two countries have been maintaining close contact to improve regional connectivity particularly for early materialization of the trans-Afghan railways project among Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. The Uzbek Foreign Minister commended Pakistan's efforts for promotion of contacts and establishment of peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hosted a luncheon in the honor of his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov and his delegation at the Minister for Foreign Affairs in Islamabad today.

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed and senior officers of the Minister for Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion.