Pakistan produces premium quality organic honey: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan produces premium quality organic honey and there is a need to adopt modern beekeeping and marketing techniques to boost yield and export.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Bee Keepers and Honey Dealers Association here on Wednesday, he said owing to good quality standards, the country’s honey has the potential to hit international markets at large scale.

The President asked the Ministry of Commerce to devise an effective marketing strategy to brand and sell the honey, and expand the outreach of the produce to other countries.

The delegation apprised the President about the problems and challenges linked with the beekeeping sector.