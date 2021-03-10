Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,611,162 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 117,511,850 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 9,956 new deaths and 420,756 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,972, followed by the United States with 1,884 and Mexico with 866.

The US is the worst-affected country with 527,699 deaths from 29,096,052 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 268,370 deaths from 11,122,429 cases, Mexico with 191,789 deaths from 2,137,884 cases, India with 158,063 deaths from 11,262,707 cases, and the United Kingdom with 124,797 deaths from 4,228,998 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 209 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 193, Slovenia 188, the United Kingdom 184 and Montenegro 174.

Europe overall has 882,292 deaths from 39,020,059 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 703,857 deaths from 22,254,356 infections, and the United States and Canada 549,994 deaths from 29,988,658 cases.

Asia has reported 260,753 deaths from 16,441,345 cases, the Middle East 106,872 deaths from 5,789,960 cases, Africa 106,436 deaths from 3,984,524 cases, and Oceania 958 deaths from 32,952 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.