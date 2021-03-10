World
Indian police seize PIA balloon in IIOJK
An aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector yesterday (Tuesday) evening.
"The balloon was taken into custody by police: Jammu and Kashmir Police," ANI reported.
10 Mar 2021
Indian police on Wednesday started "investigating" an aircraft shaped children's balloon they found in occupied Kashmir with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’s markings.
According to Indian news agency ANI, An aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector yesterday (Tuesday) evening.
“The balloon was taken into custody by police: Jammu and Kashmir Police,” ANI reported.
As per the agency, the residence of the area had raised the alarm and alerted the police to the balloon's presence after spotting it floating in the area.
Indian police immediately reached the spot and seized the balloon. It added that police were investigating the matter.
Comments