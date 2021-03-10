PM reaffirms resolve to facilitate Uzbekistan's access to Pakistani ports

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer ties with Central Asia encompassing trade, investments, and energy. The Prime Minister also called to facilitate Uzbekistan's access to Pakistani ports.

Talking to Uzbek Foreign Minister Dr Abdulaziz Kamilov, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Prime Minister emphasized that enhanced trade and regional connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are the cornerstones of economic growth and development.

Underlining the historic and civilizational links between the two countries, Imran Khan underlined that Pakistan highly values its close fraternal ties with Uzbekistan and wishes to deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas.

He expressed appreciation for the proposed Trans-Afghan railway project between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. He underscored Pakistan's commitment to support all efforts for the earliest realization of this important connectivity project.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan offers the shortest route to international seas to all Central Asian Republics through Karachi and Gwadar ports and could be the gateway to landlocked Central Asia.

Uzbek Foreign Minister handed over a letter from President Mirziyoyev addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, inviting him to participate in a Central Asia-South Asia Connectivity Conference in Tashkent in July 2021.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov held a meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation in various areas and regional as well as global issues.

The Uzbek Foreign Minister commended Pakistan's efforts for promotion of contacts and establishment of peace in the region.