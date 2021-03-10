ANL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.94%)
Is Pakistan getting another ‘affordable’ sedan?

  • Proton Pakistan will launch this sedan in three variants: Standard MT, Standard AT, and Premium AT.
  • The car is expected to cost around Rs2 million to Rs2.2 million in Pakistan.
BR Web Desk 10 Mar 2021

Completion in mid-range sedan segment in Pakistan is heating up with the introduction of new vehicles such as Changan Alsvin and Toyota Yaris. Some others vehicles from other auto makers are expected to debut in the country soon, which would take up the game at a whole new level.

Among the upcoming vehicles in the segment, Proton SAGA is most likely to debut in a couple of months. The car has already been spotted in the country a few weeks ago and it is expected to be a direct competitor to cars like Yaris, City and Alsvin, due to its price and features.

As per the Pakwheels, the company has claimed Rs8,50,000 as actual price of the vehicle excluding taxes. The duty on the car is around Rs7,50,000, which makes the car worth between Rs150,0000 to Rs 160,0000.

The car is expected to cost around Rs2 million to Rs2.2 million in Pakistan.

Proton Pakistan will launch this sedan in three variants: Standard MT, Standard AT, and Premium AT. All these variants will have 1299cc engines

Other feature highlights include: Alloy rims Side mirrors with integrated turn signals Rear spoiler Fog lamps Dual front airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) DRLs (Premium AT) Stability control (Premium AT) Traction control (Premium AT) Front parking sensors (Premium AT) Reverse camera (Premium AT)

