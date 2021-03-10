ANL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-4.24%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
AVN 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-4.64%)
BOP 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 117.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
JSCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.72%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
POWER 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.07%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
TRG 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.04%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,693 Decreased By ▼ -49.94 (-1.05%)
BR30 23,971 Decreased By ▼ -317 (-1.31%)
KSE100 43,910 Decreased By ▼ -313.15 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,412 Decreased By ▼ -158.55 (-0.85%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Algeria bought at least 450,000 tonnes milling wheat in tender

  • This was the same as initially estimated by traders on Tuesday evening.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

HAMBURG/PARIS: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased at least 450,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in assessments on Wednesday.

Some unconfirmed estimates of the purchase were as high as 660,000 tonnes, but more detailed assessments of tonnage bought are possible later on Wednesday.

Purchase price was still seen at around $323 a tonne c&f, traders said.

This was the same as initially estimated by traders on Tuesday evening.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: April 1-15 and April 16-30. If sourced from South America, shipment is between March 1-15 and March 16-31.

Algeria does not release the results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

Wheat Corn Algeria Oil soyabean

Algeria bought at least 450,000 tonnes milling wheat in tender

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters