Algeria bought at least 450,000 tonnes milling wheat in tender

HAMBURG/PARIS: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased at least 450,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in assessments on Wednesday.

Some unconfirmed estimates of the purchase were as high as 660,000 tonnes, but more detailed assessments of tonnage bought are possible later on Wednesday.

Purchase price was still seen at around $323 a tonne c&f, traders said.

This was the same as initially estimated by traders on Tuesday evening.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: April 1-15 and April 16-30. If sourced from South America, shipment is between March 1-15 and March 16-31.

Algeria does not release the results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.