Markets
Egypt announces settling of claims over restarted Damietta LNG plant
- Last month, Egypt's petroleum minister had announced the restarting of the plant.
10 Mar 2021
CAIRO: Egypt's petroleum ministry announced on Wednesday a series of agreements settling all claims between Egypt, Egyptian National Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Union Fenosa Gas and the Spanish Egyptian Gas Company (SEGAS), ensuring resumption of production at the Damietta LNG liquefaction plant.
Last month, Egypt's petroleum minister had announced the restarting of the plant, which is 50% owned by Eni, a key step in the country's plans to promote itself as an energy hub in the eastern Mediterranean.
