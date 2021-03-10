ANL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.68%)
ASC 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
AVN 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-4.62%)
BOP 8.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
DGKC 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.55%)
EPCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HUBC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.31%)
KAPCO 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
MLCF 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.28%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
POWER 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
TRG 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.76%)
UNITY 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.22%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,692 Decreased By ▼ -51.55 (-1.09%)
BR30 23,982 Decreased By ▼ -306.66 (-1.26%)
KSE100 43,901 Decreased By ▼ -322.17 (-0.73%)
KSE30 18,395 Decreased By ▼ -175.91 (-0.95%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

LinkedIn China suspends new sign-ups to 'respect law'

  • A LinkedIn spokesperson told Bloomberg that the move was not related to the hack.
AFP 10 Mar 2021

BEIJING: Microsoft-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement.

The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has over 50 million users in the country.

It is one of few international tech platforms to enjoy access to China, where all subjects considered politically sensitive are censored in the name of stability and internet giants are urged to block unwanted content online.

"We're a global platform with an obligation to respect the laws that apply to us, including adhering to Chinese government regulations for our localized version of LinkedIn in China," the firm said in a notice dated Tuesday, without providing further details.

Tech giants who refuse to comply with the smothering censorship laws, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, have long been blocked behind the country's "Great Firewall".

Microsoft, however, operates LinkedIn by complying with the rules through a local joint venture.

LinkedIn has been criticised in China for pulling the professional accounts of dissidents -- which it later said was in error -- and scratching politically sensitive content from its pages.

It was not immediately clear which laws had prodded LinkedIn's suspension of sign-ups.

Last week, Microsoft said a state-sponsored hacking group operating out of China was exploiting previously unknown security flaws in its Exchange email services to steal data from business users -- although Beijing has previously hit back at US accusations of state-sponsored cybertheft.

A LinkedIn spokesperson told Bloomberg that the move was not related to the hack.

Microsoft's journey in China has not been entirely smooth-sailing, with the company's search engine Bing temporarily taken offline in 2019 -- prompting speculation it had been blocked by censors.

In 2014, Chinese competition authorities opened an anti-monopoly investigation against Microsoft and its Windows software, with inspectors raiding the group's offices in four Chinese cities, confiscating files and questioning employees.

China Microsoft LinkedIn cybertheft

LinkedIn China suspends new sign-ups to 'respect law'

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters