ANL 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.09%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
AVN 80.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-4.75%)
BOP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HUBC 82.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.72%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.86%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
TRG 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.76%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-5.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,694 Decreased By ▼ -49.3 (-1.04%)
BR30 23,980 Decreased By ▼ -308.01 (-1.27%)
KSE100 43,909 Decreased By ▼ -314.11 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,411 Decreased By ▼ -159.98 (-0.86%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC dismisses petition challenging Yousuf Raza Gilani's Senate victory

  • IHC said that since the case was already pending in ECP, the PTI must approach it first.
  • In the Senate elections held on March 3, Gilani defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and bagged a general seat from Islamabad.
Aisha Mahmood 10 Mar 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed on Wednesday a petition challenging the Senate victory of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

In the Senate elections held on March 3, Gilani defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and bagged a general seat from Islamabad. Following his victory, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan (SAPM) Ali Nawaz Awan, filed a petition in the IHC, requesting the court to declare Gillani’s win illegal and unconstitutional.

During the hearing today, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed the petition and said that Awan since the case was pending in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he must approach the commission, Samaa reported.

The court has faith in Parliament and has always respected parliamentarians, the IHC chief justice remarked. "It is not appropriate to bring political issues to the court unnecessarily," the court said.

The high court has also dismissed Awan’s request on dismissing Ali Haider Gillani as a Punjab Assembly member.

On Tuesday, the ECP rejected a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seeking to stop the issuance of notification of Senator-elect Gilani’s victory. The commission asked the PTI to file an amended petition and make the lawmakers, who it alleged had been bribed, a party.

SENATE IHC PTI Senate elections Election Commission of Pakistan Yusuf Raza Ali Haider Gillani

IHC dismisses petition challenging Yousuf Raza Gilani's Senate victory

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters