ANL 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.62%)
ASC 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
AVN 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-4.62%)
BOP 8.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
DGKC 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.55%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.31%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
MLCF 42.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.25%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
POWER 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.87%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.07%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
TRG 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.76%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-5.46%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,695 Decreased By ▼ -48.27 (-1.02%)
BR30 24,008 Decreased By ▼ -280.11 (-1.15%)
KSE100 43,897 Decreased By ▼ -325.44 (-0.74%)
KSE30 18,387 Decreased By ▼ -183.12 (-0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.62-1/2

  • Key support is at $14.17-3/4, a break below which may be followed by a deep drop into $13.58-1/4 to $13.95 range.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may test a resistance at $14.62-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of $14.72-1/4 to $14.88-1/4.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $13.36-3/4, which has deeply pierced above its 100% projection level of $14.46-1/2. Chances are it may extend into a range of $14.88-1/4 to $15.14-1/4.

The correction triggered by the resistance may have ended around $14.20-1/2. The wave C could have resumed. A break below $14.31-1/2 may cause a fall into the range of $14.04-1/2 to $14.20-1/2.

On the daily chart, the contract is riding on a wave 5, which may travel to $15.51, based on the depth of the wave 4.

Key support is at $14.17-3/4, a break below which may be followed by a deep drop into $13.58-1/4 to $13.95 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.62-1/2

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters