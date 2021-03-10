ANL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-4.24%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
AVN 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-4.64%)
BOP 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 117.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
JSCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.72%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
POWER 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.07%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
TRG 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.04%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,693 Decreased By ▼ -49.94 (-1.05%)
BR30 23,971 Decreased By ▼ -317 (-1.31%)
KSE100 43,910 Decreased By ▼ -313.15 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,412 Decreased By ▼ -158.55 (-0.85%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper rises on demand hopes; China's policy woes hit Shanghai prices

  • Peru's copper output could hit a record 2.5 million tonnes this year, its mining minister said.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

HANOI: Copper futures advanced in London on Wednesday buoyed by hopes of rising demand, but prices in Shanghai fell on fears of policy tightening by top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.9% to $8,859.50 a tonne by 0431 GMT, while the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.4% to 65,720 yuan ($10,093.84) a tonne.

Copper is pegged by analysts to benefit from a global economic recovery and rising demand from green investments, but possible policy tightening in China could put a lid on a sustained economic recovery and inflows into financial markets.

"Metals are hostage to large moves in the macro space, with a rotation going on into cyclical assets, but ...fears of asset bubbles have slammed Chinese equity markets hard," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron, adding, upcoming sessions are likely to be volatile.

"We might start to see some downstream copper users be more willing to come in and purchase metal after the latest price drop, but most likely we will need to see prices stabilise first. The rapid increase we saw in February did deter physical users from buying."

The head of China's base metals body warned of the risk of speculators driving prices away from fundamentals, adding that sharp fluctuations would "do more harm than good".

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Peru's copper output could hit a record 2.5 million tonnes this year, its mining minister said.

  • Shanghai Dalu Futures cut its long position on the May Shanghai copper contract on Tuesday by almost 25%.

  • LME zinc fell 0.2% to $2,771.50 a tonne, ShFE nickel dropped 1.4% to 120,620 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead declined 1.6% to 14,665 yuan a tonne.

China Wheat Corn Copper London copper

London copper rises on demand hopes; China's policy woes hit Shanghai prices

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters