ANL 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.09%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
AVN 80.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-4.75%)
BOP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HUBC 82.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.72%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.86%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
TRG 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.76%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-5.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,694 Decreased By ▼ -49.3 (-1.04%)
BR30 23,980 Decreased By ▼ -308.01 (-1.27%)
KSE100 43,909 Decreased By ▼ -314.11 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,411 Decreased By ▼ -159.98 (-0.86%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia in talks with Saudi Arabia to raise palm oil trade to 500,000 tonnes

  • Malaysia is the world's second-largest palm producer and exporter after Indonesia.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in talks with Saudi Arabia to increase the kingdom's imports of the edible oil to 500,000 tonnes in the near future, state media Bernama reported on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, which constitutes 2% of Malaysia's palm oil exports, last year imported more than 300,000 tonnes of Malaysian palm oil valued at 900 million ringgit ($218.08 million).

Malaysia is the world's second-largest palm producer and exporter after Indonesia.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who was on an official four-day visit to the Middle East kingdom, told Bernama the talks which included palm oil and other matters were "very successful".

The two countries have agreed to set up the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council to facilitate regular consultations on matters of mutual interests, Bernama said.

Saudi Arabia Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin Bernama Saudi Malaysian Coordination Council

Malaysia in talks with Saudi Arabia to raise palm oil trade to 500,000 tonnes

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters