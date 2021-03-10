ANL 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.29%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.91%)
AVN 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.37%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 118.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.88%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
HASCOL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.19%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
JSCL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
MLCF 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
PPL 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.87%)
PRL 23.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
PTC 8.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.83%)
TRG 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.1%)
UNITY 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,732 Decreased By ▼ -11.64 (-0.25%)
BR30 24,172 Decreased By ▼ -116.46 (-0.48%)
KSE100 44,245 Increased By ▲ 21.84 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,532 Decreased By ▼ -38.9 (-0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Zimbabwe says China's Tsingshan to build iron ore mine, steel plant from May

  • The government previously said Tsingshan would also build a power station and had been given a lithium concession.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

HARARE: China's Tsingshan Holding Group is set to start developing an iron ore mine and a carbon steel plant in Zimbabwe from May, the African country's information minister said late on Tuesday, three years after the firm first announced the investment deal.

Tsingshan signed a $1 billion outline agreement with Zimbabwe in June 2018 to build a 2 million tonne-per-annum steel plant and has been carrying out exploration and seeking more mineral concessions.

The Chinese company, through its Zimbabwean subsidiary Afrochine, already produces ferrochrome, which will also be used in the production of steel.

"The ground breaking ceremony for the iron ore mine and carbon steel plant is scheduled for May 2021 in Manhize, Mvuma (south of Harare)" Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in a statement.

The government previously said Tsingshan would also build a power station and had been given a lithium concession.

China has over the past few years emerged as a major foreign investor in Zimbabwe, with its firms mostly involved in mining of gold, chrome and diamonds and building power stations.

Zimbabwe has set out an ambitious drive to increase revenue from mining to $12 billion by 2023 by increasing output of gold, platinum and diamonds, among other minerals. Last year, minerals earned the country $2.4 billion in exports.

China Zimbabwe Chinese company Tsingshan Holding Group Afrochine

Zimbabwe says China's Tsingshan to build iron ore mine, steel plant from May

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters