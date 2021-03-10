ANL 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.29%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.91%)
AVN 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.37%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 118.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.88%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
HASCOL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.19%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
JSCL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
MLCF 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
PPL 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.87%)
PRL 23.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
PTC 8.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.83%)
TRG 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.1%)
UNITY 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,732 Decreased By ▼ -11.64 (-0.25%)
BR30 24,172 Decreased By ▼ -116.46 (-0.48%)
KSE100 44,245 Increased By ▲ 21.84 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,532 Decreased By ▼ -38.9 (-0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil notches new daily Covid death record

  • The vaccines under use in Brazil are CoronaVac, which was developed by Chinese firm Sinovac, and the AstraZaneca/Oxford vaccine.
AFP 10 Mar 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazil broke its record for new daily Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday with nearly 2,000 fatalities, as the pandemic overwhelms hospitals and vaccinations progress slowly.

The Health Ministry reported a daily total of 1,972 new deaths in the country, which has the world's second-highest overall toll, exceeded only by the United States.

It also reported 70,764 new cases of Covid-19, meaning 11.1 million people have now caught the virus in the country, while a total of 268,370 have died.

The previous daily death record was set on March 3 with just over 1,900 fatalities. The figure has been rising steadily over the past two weeks.

Brazil is facing a dire situation with intensive care units more than 80 percent occupied in 25 of Brazil's 27 capital cities, according to a report released Tuesday by public health institute Fiocruz.

"The fight against Covid-19 was lost in 2020 and there is not the slightest chance of reversing this tragic circumstance in the first half of 2021," epidemiologist Jesem Orellana of Fiocruz/Amazonia told AFP.

"The best we can do is hope for the miracle of mass vaccination or a radical change in the management of the pandemic," he said.

"Today, Brazil is a threat to humanity and an open-air laboratory where impunity in management seems to be the rule."

President Jair Bolsonaro, who flouts expert advice on fighting the coronavirus, last week urged Brazilians to "stop whining" about Covid-19 and renewed his attacks on stay-at-home measures.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, has urged the country to take aggressive steps, warning that Brazil could affect its neighbors and beyond if it didn't take the virus seriously.

Brazil's vaccine campaign is progressing slowly. A total of 8.6 million people (4.1 percent of the population) have received a first dose of vaccine, and only 2.9 million have received a second dose.

The vaccines under use in Brazil are CoronaVac, which was developed by Chinese firm Sinovac, and the AstraZaneca/Oxford vaccine.

Brazil's Ministry of Health says it is in negotiations with other laboratories and recognizes that "the national vaccination campaign may be interrupted for lack of doses," according to a letter to the Chinese ambassador published Tuesday on the news site G1.

Brazil pandemic COVID19 Jesem Orellana

Brazil notches new daily Covid death record

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters