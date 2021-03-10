Markets
Hong Kong stocks start with rally
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.68 percent, or 482.14 points, to 29,255.37.
10 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened more than one percent higher Wednesday morning following a strong lead from Wall Street as Joe Biden's huge stimulus edged closer to being passed and inflation fears subsided.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.68 percent, or 482.14 points, to 29,255.37.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.91 percent, or 30.55 points, to 3,389.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.51 percent, or 32.67 points, to 2,193.58.
