Hong Kong stocks start with rally

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened more than one percent higher Wednesday morning following a strong lead from Wall Street as Joe Biden's huge stimulus edged closer to being passed and inflation fears subsided.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.68 percent, or 482.14 points, to 29,255.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.91 percent, or 30.55 points, to 3,389.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.51 percent, or 32.67 points, to 2,193.58.