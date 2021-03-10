ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.76%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.78%)
AVN 82.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.77%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
DGKC 119.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.36%)
EPCL 47.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.71%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2%)
FFL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
HASCOL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.29%)
HUBC 83.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 40.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.69%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
MLCF 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
PPL 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
PTC 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.58%)
TRG 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (0.09%)
BR30 24,303 Increased By ▲ 14.34 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,325 Increased By ▲ 101.78 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,561 Decreased By ▼ -9.79 (-0.05%)
Hong Kong stocks start with rally

  • The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.68 percent, or 482.14 points, to 29,255.37.
AFP 10 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened more than one percent higher Wednesday morning following a strong lead from Wall Street as Joe Biden's huge stimulus edged closer to being passed and inflation fears subsided.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.91 percent, or 30.55 points, to 3,389.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.51 percent, or 32.67 points, to 2,193.58.

