Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.45 percent, or 130.77 points, to 28,904.00.
10 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning session Wednesday following a healthy lead from Wall Street, though investors remain on edge about a possible surge in inflation that many warn could lead to a hike in interest rates.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.45 percent, or 130.77 points, to 28,904.00.
