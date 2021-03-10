ANL 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.29%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.91%)
AVN 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.37%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 118.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.88%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
HASCOL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.19%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
JSCL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
MLCF 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
PPL 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.87%)
PRL 23.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
PTC 8.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.83%)
TRG 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.1%)
UNITY 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,732 Decreased By ▼ -11.64 (-0.25%)
BR30 24,172 Decreased By ▼ -116.46 (-0.48%)
KSE100 44,245 Increased By ▲ 21.84 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,532 Decreased By ▼ -38.9 (-0.21%)
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.45 percent, or 130.77 points, to 28,904.00.
AFP 10 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning session Wednesday following a healthy lead from Wall Street, though investors remain on edge about a possible surge in inflation that many warn could lead to a hike in interest rates.

