ANL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.21%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AVN 81.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.8%)
BOP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 118.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.98%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
HASCOL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.09%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 40.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
MLCF 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
PAEL 33.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.97%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
PPL 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.87%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 8.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.07%)
TRG 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
UNITY 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,734 Decreased By ▼ -9.08 (-0.19%)
BR30 24,193 Decreased By ▼ -95.14 (-0.39%)
KSE100 44,240 Increased By ▲ 17.41 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,533 Decreased By ▼ -37.12 (-0.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

  • The oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first.
  • Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will be initially administered to the elderly.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 10 Mar 2021

The second phase of the national coronavirus vaccination drive will begin on Wednesday in which senior citizens will be inoculated.

"Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. Which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first," Asad Umar tweeted.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the senior citizens will be administered with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. Later, other vaccines including the AstraZeneca will also be administered, Dr Sultan told GEO.

The government had launched the coronavirus vaccine drive in February beginning with the healthcare workers in the first phase after receiving 500,000 Sinopharm doses from China.

Pakistan AstraZeneca Sinopharm elderly people Dr Faisal Sultan vaccination drive coronavirus inoculation drive senior citizens

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters