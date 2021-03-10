Pakistan
Vaccination for elderly to begin today
- The oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first.
- Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will be initially administered to the elderly.
Updated 10 Mar 2021
The second phase of the national coronavirus vaccination drive will begin on Wednesday in which senior citizens will be inoculated.
"Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. Which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first," Asad Umar tweeted.
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the senior citizens will be administered with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. Later, other vaccines including the AstraZeneca will also be administered, Dr Sultan told GEO.
The government had launched the coronavirus vaccine drive in February beginning with the healthcare workers in the first phase after receiving 500,000 Sinopharm doses from China.
