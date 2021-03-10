ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Uzbek foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Recorder Report 10 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day official visit from March 9-10.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold consultations with his Uzbek counterpart, covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional and international issues, Foreign Office said.

Consistent with the leadership’s vision, it added that Pakistan’s focus would be on building an enhanced economic partnership centered on peace, development and connectivity.

“Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are based on common faith, shared history and cultural affinities. These linkages provide a strong foundation for the increased bilateral cooperation in myriad fields,” it stated, adding that both countries have been closely collaborating at regional and international fora, especially at the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

It further stated that the two countries are also closely cooperating to enhance regional connectivity, especially by early construction of Trans-Afghan Railway Project between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

“The visit of Foreign Minister Kamilov will add to the momentum created by the recent high-level bilateral interactions and provide an opportunity to further strengthen and deepen the existing bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest,” it added.

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razzak Dawood has visited Tashkent on 1-3 February 2021. During the visit, a Roadmap on construction of Trans-Afghan Railway Project was signed by the three countries.

