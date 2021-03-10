Foreigner among two injured in Lyari firing

KARACHI: Shooting at a vehicle in Lyari on Tuesday left two persons injured including a foreign national, rescue sources said. The window glasses of the vehicle shattered in the drive by firing near Kamela Stop in Lyari, according to rescue sources. "Foreign national injured in the attack has been affiliated with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB)," SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz told reporters in a chat after initial investigation of the incident. "Foreign citizen who was injured in the shooting, was on a visit of the area when two unidentified motorbike riders opened fire at their vehicle," the police official said.