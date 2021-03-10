Royal Palm City Housing Society: Three protesters shot dead by guards in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Three protesters were killed and another 10 injured when the security guards of Royal Palm City Housing Society opened fire during a protest demonstration in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

The affectees of the Royal Palm City Housing Society were staging a protest when the guards challenged which led to a clash resulting in the death of three protesters.

The enraged relatives and the neighbours of the deceased protesters marched towards the GT Road and blocked the highway by placing dead bodies on it choking the traffic. The protesters also ransacked the society office. Sadar police team could not reach the protest site on time to control the situation.