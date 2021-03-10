NGO, JPMC to set up food, mental health facilities

KARACHI: Patients' Aid Foundation in collaboration with the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) is planning to establish an all-inclusive mental health facility, department of Psychiatry and behavioral sciences, and a food facility - Jinnah Food Complex - to provide complimentary meals to inpatients and visitors.

Also, the non-profit healthcare management organization, is in process of making a sophisticated facility to treat wide range of issues related to nervous system, Neuro-Medicine & Stroke Unit, and a state-of-the-art cancer diagnosis, treatment and research facility, Jinnah Institute of Cancer & Research.

Patients' Aid Foundation-JMPC executive committee chairman Mushtaq K Chhapra told Business Recorder that most of the future projects at JPMC are a part of the partnership between Foundation and JPMC. Patients' Aid Foundation is also working on the proposals for the construction of future projects such as maintenance of the existing projects, introduction of a greater number of medical machinery, and upgrading existing systems and processes. PAF is continuously pitching its proposals for the work to be done at JPMC to existing and potential donors in order to get their support in terms any contribution they might be willing to make.

To a query, he said JPMC is a public hospital, it has one of the largest emergency medical services available to the people of Karachi, with over thirty-one departments which are dealing with every aspect of tertiary medicine. Millions of people visit JPMC each year in hopes of getting medical treatment so PAF came forward to provide free and quality healthcare to the needy patients.

He said PAF has helped reshape JPMC by working on pre-existing systems to improve them and further incorporating the latest software programs to help with patient records, data entry, generating tokens for dispensing medicines etc.

They have also improved the infrastructure of the existing buildings via renovation. The qualified human resource that Foundation has employed, added to the patient satisfaction.

