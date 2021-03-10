ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Europe won't engage in vaccine 'propaganda'

AFP 10 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: EU chief Charles Michel defended Europe's much-criticised Covid-19 inoculation strategy on Tuesday by stressing Brussels will share jabs with the world and "will not use vaccines for propaganda purposes".

"We should not let ourselves be misled by China and Russia, both regimes with less desirable values than ours, as they organise highly limited but widely publicised operations to supply vaccines to others," the European Council president said.

The blunt comments came as the EU's 27 member states struggle to achieve lift-off with a plan to immunise 70 percent of adults by mid-September.

The start of it, over the first three months of this year, has been marked by severe criticism of Brussels for spearheading a collective purchase of vaccine doses that have largely failed to be delivered.

The strategy was backed by the member states and implemented by the European Commission.

Much of the initial delivery shortfall was down to Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca failing to meet its supply schedule to the European Union. Some member states, among them Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, are increasingly looking to vaccines not authorised by the EU's medicine regulator, the EMA, to fill the gap, in particular Russia's Sputnik V jab and ones from China.

The EMA is reviewing how effective and safe Sputnik V is, and an Italian-Swiss pharmaceutical company, Adienne, has agreed to produce it in Italy.

But the EU executive has indicated it is unwilling to add it to its vaccines portfolio, which is projected to deliver 2.6 billion doses over this year and next.

EU officials believe Russia and China are trying to score political points and expand influence by rushing to deliver their vaccines before they were rigorously vetted by regulators. Michel said the EU, in contrast, was "actively promoting its values" by investing early in Covid-19 vaccine development and being the prime driver of the Covax facility to deliver doses to poorer countries. "Without Europe, it would not have been possible to develop and produce several types of vaccines in less than one year," he said.

Michel also said that, while the European Union has a mechanism to monitor - and if necessary block - the export of doses out of the bloc, he was "shocked when I hear the accusations of 'vaccine nationalism' against the EU".

"The EU has never stopped exporting," he said, accusing Britain and the United States of banning the export of vaccines and vaccine components.

A British government spokesperson said: "The UK government has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine. Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false."

COVAX COVID19 vaccine Adienne

Europe won't engage in vaccine 'propaganda'

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

China pioneers ‘virus passports’

Vaccines, US stimulus boost global GDP forecast: OECD

PD seeks Rs52.282bn grant on behalf of AJ&K

Discos’ tariff up by 90 paisas for Jan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.