Aziz Memon elected ESU Int'l VP

KARACHI: For the first time in the over 100 years history of English Speaking Union (ESU) International that has over 90 chapters in 54 Commonwealth countries, Aziz Memon, President, ESU Pakistan, has been elected as Vice President for two years while Jonathan Callund from Chile has been elected as President.

The mission of the ESU is to promote international understanding and human achievement through the English language. As an independent, non-political body, it operates with the support of many distinguished public figures. It has played an important part in fostering cultural links between people of different nationalities and its corporate members support its activities through sponsorship of individual awards and events.

The passionate devotion to the cause of ESUP has made ESU International to recognize the contributions of Aziz Memon. This office is very prestigious and much sought after owing to its connections with the British Royal Family as Princess Anne is the Patron.

Aziz Memon is a successful Pakistani entrepreneur who specializes in textiles and Chairman of Kings Group of Companies. In June 2020 he was elected as Trustee, The Rotary Foundation for a period of four years. In fact, it has taken 92 years for a Pakistani to acquire a position on The Rotary Foundation - an achievement that has been widely applauded. He is the Member of International PolioPlus Committee and Chairman of Pakistan National PolioPlus Committee. In addition, he is Chair of the Trust for Malnutrition and Stunted Growth. He has excelled himself in matters of social welfare and he is renowned for his altruistic commitment to myriad social issues. He is deeply committed to eradicating polio from Pakistan and has been the leading representative of Rotary International in Pakistan.

Aziz Memon is Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Suriname and President of the United Memon Jamat of Pakistan. The Awards he has received include President of Pakistan Pride of Performance, Recognition by USA Congressman Hon Daniel M Donovan, Jr and Louis Pasteur Medal by France. His Rotary Awards include Service Above Self Award, International Service Award for Polio-Free World, Regional Service Award for Polio-Free World, Distinguished Service Award and Rotary Foundation Citation for Meritorious Service.-PR

