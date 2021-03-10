ANL 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.32%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.91%)
AVN 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.37%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.72%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FCCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
HASCOL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.09%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
JSCL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
PTC 8.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
TRG 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,732 Decreased By ▼ -11.18 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,172 Decreased By ▼ -116.46 (-0.48%)
KSE100 44,252 Increased By ▲ 29.55 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,536 Decreased By ▼ -34.43 (-0.19%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

There’s no shortage of cotton yarn, claims APTMA

Recorder Report Updated 10 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has claimed that there is no shortage of cotton yarn in the domestic market.

APTMA (Sindh-Balochistan region) chairman Asif Inam in a statement strongly denied reports of yarn shortage and its unavailability in the domestic market.

He said that yarn import was allowed from all over the world except India in response to their restriction on import of Pakistani products.

He said that as per the customs data, yarn could be imported from 59 countries.

“The love for India despite the hostile attitude for Pakistani products is not understandable, and the data is strangely fabricated to portray a gloom and doom situation of slight decline in exports by comparing exports of 28 days of February 2021 with 29 days of February 2020 which was a leap year,” he added.

Asif Inam further said that the downstream industry was creating a hue and cry of unavailability of cotton yarn even though they were availing all the facilities which were not provided to the exporters of yarn including subsidized export refinance facility, duty local taxes and levies (DLTL), etc.

Moreover they were also allowed to import duty-free cotton yarn under DTRE, export oriented and manufacturing bond schemes if they found local yarn expensive.

The downstream industry was pushing the government for long-term policies, and yet at the same time it would like government interference to rescue it from any bad decision of forward selling of foreign exchange, not selling of foreign exchange and higher commodity prices all over the world due to relentless money printing by the developed countries during COVID-19 which everybody had to deal with, he said.

Inam urged the government not to allow import of cotton yarn, etc., from India until they restored normalization in trade with Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cotton export COVID19 All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Asif Inam

There’s no shortage of cotton yarn, claims APTMA

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.