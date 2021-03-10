Over Rs50m contracts: NAB takes notice of non-submission of details

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal on Tuesday took notice of non-submission of details of contracts worth over Rs 50 million by some public sector departments for scrutiny under section 33-B of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

The action was taken by the chairman while presiding over a meeting to review performance of awareness and prevention division at the NAB headquarters here on Tuesday.

When the meeting told NAB Chairman that some public sector departments have yet to submit details of their contracts worth over Rs 50 million for scrutiny, the chairman took notice and directed all the regional bureaus to ensure submission of copies / details of the projects in question by the relevant departments as per law.

He said the policy of ‘across the board accountability’ is being followed in letter and spirit and “now accountability of big fish is being seen to be done. The corrupt are being dealt with iron hands as eradication of corruption from the country is the top priority of NAB,” he added.

