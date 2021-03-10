ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Wapda, Lesco unions protest against privatisation of Discos

Recorder Report 10 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union and the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) employees took out a protest in the city on Thursday in protest against proposed privatisation of different profitable power supply companies of the country.

Workers of the union started their rally from The Mall and led to the local press club while pressing the federal government to do away with its plans for privatisation and to fulfill a charter of perennial demands of workers immediately.

Carrying banners and placards, the union workers shouted vociferous slogans against the plan to privatise Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) and another company and a power house. Addressing the participants, general secretary of the Union Khurshid Ahmed Khan demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to cancel such plans forthwith. He warned that the previous governments had also planned to privatise power distribution companies, but the workers protested and stopped them from doing so. They had to accept demands of workers and ink a written accord not to outsource them at all.

