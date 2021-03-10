Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
10 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Apna Microfinance 31.12.2020 Nil 37.219 0.11 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to
12:00.Noon. 31.03.2021
Bank Limited Year End AGM
Gammon Pakistan 31.12.2020 - 6.460 0.23
Limited Half Year
Mian Textile 31.03.2021 22.03.2021 to
Industries Limited 10:30.a.m. 31.03.2021
Zahidjee Textile EOGM 25.03.2021 to
Mills Limited 31.03.2021 31.03.2021
10:00.a.m.
Maqbool Textile EOGM 24.03.2021 to
Mills Limited 31.03.2021 31.03.2021
09:00.a.m.
EOGM
===================================================================================================================
