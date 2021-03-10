KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Apna Microfinance 31.12.2020 Nil 37.219 0.11 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to 12:00.Noon. 31.03.2021 Bank Limited Year End AGM Gammon Pakistan 31.12.2020 - 6.460 0.23 Limited Half Year Mian Textile 31.03.2021 22.03.2021 to Industries Limited 10:30.a.m. 31.03.2021 Zahidjee Textile EOGM 25.03.2021 to Mills Limited 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 10:00.a.m. Maqbool Textile EOGM 24.03.2021 to Mills Limited 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 09:00.a.m. EOGM ===================================================================================================================

