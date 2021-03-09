Markets
Nasdaq jumps at open as tech stocks gain ground
09 Mar 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq rebounding after a steep selloff in the previous session, as US bond yields retreated and investors scooped up beaten-down technology stocks.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 313.9 points, or 2.49% to 12923.071 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.9 points, or 0.28%, to 31892.35, while S&P 500 rose 30.6 points, or 0.80%, at the open to 3851.93.
Comments