12,319 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

  He said that 204 patients were quarantined at homes while 4 have died during the last 24 hours.
APP 09 Mar 2021

RAWALPINDI: More than 12,319 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 848 were reported dead in the district.

According to data shared by the district administration here Tuesday, around 101,915 coronavirus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 14,652 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 13,573 discharged after recovery.

The administration informed that the results of 694 people were awaited while 88,511 were tested negative.

“Presently 48 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 14 belonged to Rawal Town,14 Potahar town,9 Rawalpindi cantonment, 5 Gujar Khan, 2 Kahutta and one from Murree, Kotli Sattyan and Kalar Syeda each,” he said.

He said that 204 patients were quarantined at homes while 4 have died during the last 24 hours.

