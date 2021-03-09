ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Spain's government approves 120mn euro aid for Duro Felguera

  • Duro Felguera, whose shares were up 2.3% on the day in afternoon trading, is the second Spanish company to benefit from the programme after the government approved a 475 million euro package for Air Europa late last year.
  • The government has earmarked a 10 billion-euro fund to potentially bail out companies in strategic sectors that are considered viable but are experiencing solvency problems due to the coronavirus.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

MADRID: Spain approved a 120 million euro ($143 million) state aid package for engineering company Duro Felguera as part of a programme to help companies struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Tuesday.

Duro Felguera, whose shares were up 2.3% on the day in afternoon trading, is the second Spanish company to benefit from the programme after the government approved a 475 million euro package for Air Europa late last year.

The aid package includes a 20 million euro loan, 30 million euros in equity and the remaining 70 million euro will be hybrid debt convertible into equity, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

The government has earmarked a 10 billion-euro fund to potentially bail out companies in strategic sectors that are considered viable but are experiencing solvency problems due to the coronavirus.

