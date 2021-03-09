Sindh forms committee to scrutinise domiciles, PRCs

The Sindh Government on Tuesday formed a committee for the scrutiny of credentials as it launches a crackdown against bogus and counterfeit domiciles and permanent residency certificates (PRCs) across province.

As per the details, the development was made after Pakistan Peoples Party-led government came up with an idea to tackle the fake certificates.

The additional chief secretary is put in charge of the committee which will oversee the domicile and PRC applications.

The committee comprises five members wherein the secretary home department will be its chairman and the additional secretary home department will be part of it as well.

It may be noted that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) moved the court in the matter of fake domiciles.