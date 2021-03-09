IHC summons high official in DRAP CEO appointment case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned high officials of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in person in a case seeking appointment of chief executive officer (CEO) Drugs Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

The court also summoned a senior official of cabinet division to explain that why the federal government didn't implement the recommendation of DRAP's 33th meeting.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran issued a written order on intra court appeal (ICA) filed by former CEO DRAP Sheikh Akhter Hussain. The court summoned the above officials tomorrow and directed them to appear in person to answer into the matter.

The court also directed the respondents to tell that why the final decision was not taken yet regarding the services of Sheikh Akhter Hussain.