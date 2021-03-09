Rupee gains 4 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pak rupee was strengthened by 04 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs157.03 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs157.07.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs156.6 and Rs157.5 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 26 paisas and closed at Rs186.82 against the last day’s trading of Rs186.56, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.44, whereas an increase of Rs 1.09 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs218.19 as compared to its last closing of Rs 217.10.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by one paisa each to close at Rs 42.75 and Rs 41.85 respectively.