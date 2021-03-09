ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rupee gains 4 paisas against dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs156.6 and Rs157.5 respectively.
APP 09 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pak rupee was strengthened by 04 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs157.03 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs157.07.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs156.6 and Rs157.5 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 26 paisas and closed at Rs186.82 against the last day’s trading of Rs186.56, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.44, whereas an increase of Rs 1.09 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs218.19 as compared to its last closing of Rs 217.10.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by one paisa each to close at Rs 42.75 and Rs 41.85 respectively.

Dollar Rupee

Rupee gains 4 paisas against dollar

PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology

NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters