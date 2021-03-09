Sindh Governor presented LG audit report- 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday presented an audit report of the Local Government (LG) Department at the Sindh Governor House.

The report was presented to the Governor by Director General (DG) Audit LG Qadir Bux Baloch.

The DG also briefed the Governor about steps on audit in detail.

On the occasion, Governor Imran Ismail said that the government could provide relief to the people at their doorsteps through LG department.

He said that the transparency could be ensured in the department through audit.

He also directed the DG for ensuring the process of audit without any pressure.

The Governor said that the audit section was important to eradicate corruption from the province.

Director General (LG) Qadir Bux Baloch said that the audit of LG funds was being carried out regardless of any pressure.