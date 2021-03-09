Brazil to harvest at least 130mn tonne of soybeans

SAO PAULO: Brazilian farmers will harvest a record soybean crop of at least 130 million tonnes in 2021, analyst Luiz Roque from agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado said in a presentation on Tuesday.

In January, Safras & Mercado forecast Brazil's soy production at 133.1 million tonnes, an estimate that should be lowered in coming days as rains during the harvest spoil quality and hurt yields in midwestern states, he said.