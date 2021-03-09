ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Pakistan

Police personnel involved in student’s killing to face exemplary punishment: CM

  • Mahmood Khan expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.
APP 09 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of a student’s killing at the hands of a Police rider squad, saying the police personnel involved in the case would be given exemplary punishment.

In a statement here, the chief minister directed high officials of the police to investigate the incident, thoroughly and transparently so that exemplary punishment could be given to the personnel found involved in the incident which was intolerable, indeed, he added.

Condemning the incident, the chief minister said it was the duty of the police force to provide protection to people and no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

He assured that justice would be dispensed to the family of the victim at all cost.

Mahmood Khan also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

