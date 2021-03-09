Pakistan
CM takes notice of firing in Gujranwala
- The CM directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.
09 Mar 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday sought a report from IG Police about hooliganism and firing near Chan Da Qilla Bypass in Gujranwala and ordered for arresting the accused.
The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He said that independent investigation be conducted to glean facts.
The CM also directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.
Govt offers deputy chairman Senate slot to JUI-F's Abdul Ghafoor Haideri
CM takes notice of firing in Gujranwala
PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology
NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit
Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process
Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points
Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues
SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings
Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal
Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family
Read more stories
Comments