Mar 09, 2021
Pakistan

Sadiq Sanjrani strong candidate for Senate Chairmanship: Farrukh Habib

  • He said that government has no agitation from the announcement of PDM of long march as public will not support the corrupt leaders.
APP 09 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for Senate chairmanship Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has a massive support of senators in upcoming election.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI was confident for its victory in Senate.

He said that PTI had filed a petition in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the issuance of notification of Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory should be stopped till the proceedings on the video scandal are completed.

To a question, he said that government has no agitation from the announcement of PDM of long march as public will not support the corrupt leaders.

He said the government has decided to allow opposition parties to stage protest rallies anywhere in the country as long as they do not create chaos.

He further said that the opposition’s so-called movement was not for the people but instead motivated by the interest of the political elite.

Imran Khan would continue his efforts to bring transparency in election process, he mention.

