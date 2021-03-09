ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan decrease 14.13pc in 7 months

  • The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $543.650 million during July-January (2020-21) against exports of $633.121 million during July-January (2019-20).
APP Updated 09 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 14.13 percent during the seven months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $543.650 million during July-January (2020-21) against exports of $633.121 million during July-January (2019-20), showing negative growth of 14.13 percent, SBP data revealed.

On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan during January 2021 however witnessed increase of 3.75 percent, from $89.963 million last year to $93.341 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also rose by 13.56 percent during January 2021 when compared to the exports of $82.195 million in December 2020.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 3.80 percent in seven months, from $14.445 billion to $13.896 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at $107.461 million against $87.237 million last year, showing increase of 23.18 percent in (July-January) 2020-21.

On year-to-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan during January 2021 also rose by 193.53 percent, from $9.447 million last year to $27.730 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Afghanistan however decreased by 7.10 percent during January 2021 when compared to the import of $29.852 million in December 2020, the SBP data revealed.

The overall imports into the country witnessed increase of 6.12 percent, from $26.044 billion to $27.639 billion, according to the data.

